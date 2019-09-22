Thieves steal from nonprofit that helps formerly incarcerated dads

“When they need on the job training, they need work—we provide that for them,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert added: “It's definitely going to hurt some of the dads when they find out on Monday morning that their hard work went to the hands of somebody who's going to not appreciate it.”

Despite the misfortune, the nonprofit said they have a message for whoever is responsible.

“We’re not mad at you. What you did was wrong but basically we would like out items back,” Gilbert said.

To help Fathers Building Futures, click here to donate.