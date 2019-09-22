Thieves steal from nonprofit that helps formerly incarcerated dads
Grace Reader
September 22, 2019 04:50 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Thieves stole thousands of dollars worth of stuff Saturday night from a nonprofit organization that helps formerly incarcerated fathers get back on their feet.
“They stole our dolly, our silver dolly and a canopy tent that was about ten by ten,” said Robert Gilbert with Fathers Building Futures. “It’s like a bright fuchsia pink with our logo on each side of the tent.”
Fathers Building Futures is an organization dedicated to helping people who used to be like those thieves, but instead of getting help, thieves stole thousands of dollars worth of stuff from the nonprofit's car.
“When they need on the job training, they need work—we provide that for them,” Gilbert said.
Gilbert added: “It's definitely going to hurt some of the dads when they find out on Monday morning that their hard work went to the hands of somebody who's going to not appreciate it.”
Despite the misfortune, the nonprofit said they have a message for whoever is responsible.
“We’re not mad at you. What you did was wrong but basically we would like out items back,” Gilbert said.
To help Fathers Building Futures, click here to donate.
