Thieves steal 'priceless' drum set

Kai Porter
December 23, 2019
Created: December 23, 2019 04:58 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- All Ken Whiton wants for Christmas is his drum set back.

Earlier this month, someone broke into his truck, which was parked in front of his Albuquerque home, and stole it. They also stole a cymbal bag made by his mother.

Whiton had the drum set for 60 years. He said it is priceless.

“It has a lot of sentimental value,” he said. “I'd been collecting it and building on it since I was in high school actually."

Whiton is offering a $2,500 reward for the return of his drums.

He said the person who stole them can even turn them back in for the reward.

“You will never get as much from trying to selling those drums as you would from just me paying to reward, no questions asked,” Whiton said. “I just want the drums back, here's your money and thank you very much."

Anyone with information about the drum set can email Whiton at stolendrumreward@gmail.com or call 505-369-6794.


