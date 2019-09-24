Thieves steal thousands of dollars in merchandise from local battery store

He said there was yet another break-in in recent weeks.

It started with surveillance video of two people who employees said were canvassing their store.

They wrote down their license plate number then they came to work to find their windows broken.

Employees said the pair used suction cups on the glass panes and ransacked the store Tuesday morning.

"High-end battery charges for motorcycles or car batteries, $70 flashlight, cellphone chargers," Raphael said.

The thieves left, but 30 minutes later a different person saw an opportunity and made the most of it by also stealing from the store.

The damage? Employees estimate between $7,000-$8,000.

An associate of the business, John Craig, and his family are now tasked with boarding up the windows.

"It's kind of sad," Craig said. "But it's almost like you get numb to it. It happens so much, so frequently, it's discouraging."

Especially because they say they know who did it.

Raphael recognized the thief in the video as someone he went to high school with.

"I immediately jumped on my phone," Raphael said. "Looked on his Facebook which is open to the public and the first thing on his Facebook is one of the chargers that we carry here."

Just three hours after the break in they said their stolen property was posted for sale on Anthony Lovato's Facebook.

The business made multiple police reports over recent weeks and they hope that police will make a move. APD told KOB 4 that these investigations take time.

"They need to do something about it," Craig said. "It's bad for the community, these are the people that pay taxes, that pay these police officers and at the end of the day they aren't getting services they need to feel safe in their neighborhood."