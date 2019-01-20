Thieves steal, torch visiting couple's moving truck

The couple received a call from New Mexico State Police who said their truck had been found 15 miles away, near Route 66 Casino.

The truck had been torched and the Jeep they were towing was missing.

Their animals were also gone.

"Everything, every single thing we owned, I have one pair of shoes right now, Dave had one pair of shoes, everything, everything we owned, papers documents, birth certificates, pictures Christmas ornaments, everything was in that truck," Jennifer said.

While most of the items can be replaced, Jennifer said they had some priceless items in the truck.

"Dave and I were both raised by our grandparents and my grandmother's ashes were in that truck," Jennifer said.

They were able to find their dot, but their three cats are still missing.