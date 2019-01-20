Thieves steal, torch visiting couple's moving truck
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A newlywed couple that was making their trek cross-country had their truck stolen in Albuquerque.
Jennifer Lundgren and her husband, Dave, only had about 8 hours left in their in their journey from Maryland to Las Vegas, so they stopped at the La Quinta Inn on Iliff Road.
"The parking lot was well lit, security guards, security cameras. Looking back, I guess hindsight was 20/20," Jennifer said.
The couple received a call from New Mexico State Police who said their truck had been found 15 miles away, near Route 66 Casino.
The truck had been torched and the Jeep they were towing was missing.
Their animals were also gone.
"Everything, every single thing we owned, I have one pair of shoes right now, Dave had one pair of shoes, everything, everything we owned, papers documents, birth certificates, pictures Christmas ornaments, everything was in that truck," Jennifer said.
While most of the items can be replaced, Jennifer said they had some priceless items in the truck.
"Dave and I were both raised by our grandparents and my grandmother's ashes were in that truck," Jennifer said.
They were able to find their dot, but their three cats are still missing.
