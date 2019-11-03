Thieves use fake ID's, checks to steal truck from dealership

Grace Reader
Updated: November 03, 2019 06:11 PM
Created: November 03, 2019 05:05 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The owner of a local car dealership is out $11,000 after two thieves tricked the salesman into handing over the keys last weekend.
Jose Carlos Bazo is the owner of Doral Motors. He said usually they know right away when one of their vehicles has been stolen.
“You think you're so prepared but they still find a way to get you,” he said.
Bazo said the thieves pulled it off by using a fake check, fake ID’s and a fake story.
“They switched the name of a real company check with a real account number, they switched the name and they put a bogus name on it,” Bazo said.
The suspects even posed for pictures.
“My sales guy called me and said this is a great deal, it's a cashier’s check,” he said. “They even took a picture holding the key like happy customers.”
Anyone with information about the stolen vehicle or the whereabouts of the thieves is asked to reach out to Doral Motors or APD.
