Thieves use stolen car to tow another stolen car

The video was captured around 6 a.m. on Aug. 4. A local shop said the truck was taken from its property. The motor in it had been partially disassembled.

The shop told KOB 4 the thieves spent twenty minutes or so trying to get in, and then they decided to use the stolen SUV to try and tow it.

On video, it appears police actually pass by as it was all happening. Even with disassembled motor, the thieves still got away.

Albuquerque Police officials said they are checking to see if it was one of their squad cars and what happened.

Both victims say to keep an eye out for those vehicles, because they are still missing. If anyone has any information, call police.