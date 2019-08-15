Thieves use stolen car to tow another stolen car
Brittany Costello
August 15, 2019 06:57 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One stolen vehicle after another, literally. Police said a couple thieves stole an SUV only to use that SUV to steal another car.
A Kia Sportage, with an Arizona Cardinals sticker on the back, was reported stolen from the Northern Meadows neighborhood more than a week ago. After pictures of it were posted on social media, an Albuquerque business noticed the stolen SUV was actually used to steal another car.
A blue F-250 truck was stolen near Griegos and Second Street. The business caught pretty clear video of everything unfolding.
The video was captured around 6 a.m. on Aug. 4. A local shop said the truck was taken from its property. The motor in it had been partially disassembled.
The shop told KOB 4 the thieves spent twenty minutes or so trying to get in, and then they decided to use the stolen SUV to try and tow it.
On video, it appears police actually pass by as it was all happening. Even with disassembled motor, the thieves still got away.
Albuquerque Police officials said they are checking to see if it was one of their squad cars and what happened.
Both victims say to keep an eye out for those vehicles, because they are still missing. If anyone has any information, call police.
