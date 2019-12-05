Third ART bus involved in crash since launching last week

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 05, 2019 04:10 PM
Created: December 05, 2019 01:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Three ART buses have been involved in a crash since launching on Saturday.
The latest crash happened on Central and Monroe Thursday afternoon. A spokesperson for the City of Albuquerque said the driver was in the bus lane when the crash occurred. Emergency crews were on scene. However, no major injuries were reported.
The first crash involving an ART bus happened on Central near 52nd Street Wednesday. Police said a driver was making an illegal left turn when he was hit by the bus. He was taken to the hospital for medical treatment, and the bus had to be towed.
The second ART bus crash happened in front of the fairgrounds Wednesday afternoon, at Central and Louisiana.
A spokesperson for ART said a driver sideswiped the bus with their front left light as they were trying to turn into the ART lane. The bus was scratched, but resumed service. No injuries were reported.
The city installed barriers along the bus lanes as a reminder to stay out of them.
Police have handed out about 400 warnings to drivers since Saturday.
Police will begin ticketing people who cross into the bus lanes in January.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company