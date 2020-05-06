Third-grader and fifth-grader win Albuquerque essay contest | KOB 4
Third-grader and fifth-grader win Albuquerque essay contest

Casey Torres
Updated: May 06, 2020 10:56 AM
Created: May 06, 2020 10:41 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two students from Manzano Day School on Central won the City of Albuquerque’s 38th Annual “A Senior I Know” essay contest.

Third-grader Evelyn Gibbs and fifth-grader Hannah Opel were supposed to read their essays to their grandmothers (their muses) during a school assembly on March 26 for Grandparents’ and Grandfriends’ Day.

However, it was cancelled due to the pandemic. But the two students still read their essays — virtually.

The recordings of them reading their essays were shared on their school’s social media accounts.

Evelyn described her grandmother’s background and how much she loves her.

Hannah loves birds, so she compared her grandmother to different birds.

They said each of their grandmothers loved their essays and were proud of them.

“I love you grandma, and I miss you,” said both Evelyn and Hannah during a Zoom interview.

You can listen to them read their essays on Facebook or Instagram.


