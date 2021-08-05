Thirteen AFR units respond to Thursday morning house fire | KOB 4
Thirteen AFR units respond to Thursday morning house fire

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: August 05, 2021 08:01 AM
Created: August 05, 2021 07:03 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Thirteen Albuquerque Fire Rescue units responded to a house fire early Thursday morning. 

AFR was dispatched to a single-story home at 2818 Sierra Vista NW. Units found an exterior patio awning was 'impinging' on the house's main structure that was threatening another structure on the side that had minimal damage. 

AFR quickly extinguished the fire but the home had major exterior and interior damage and is no longer tenable. 

No firefighter or civilian injuries were reported.


