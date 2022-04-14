Thousands expected at Tomé Hill for Good Friday pilgrimage

What to know: Thousands are expected Friday after very few people came out each of the last two years during the COVID pandemic. Some people arrive in the early morning hours, others in the evening. Everyone is asked to be respectful of those around them and clean up any trash. Pets are not allowed, and people can’t sell anything on the hill or nearby.

Message from Town of Tomé Land Grant President Andrea Padilla:

“People can enjoy the sacredness of the site. Respect it. Treat it with the respect it needs to be treated with and you’ll have a fantastic day.”

Message from Valencia County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson:

“Law enforcement officials are reaching out to the public to inform them of potential road hazards during the Tome Hill Walk scheduled to take place on April 15, 2022. Due to fire suppression efforts in the Tome Adelino district, Fire Department heavy machinery and equipment will be entering onto highway 47 near Church Loop Road. It is recommended that pedestrians walking north on Highway 47 use La Entrada Road to limit the risk. Fire crews have been notified of the event and will proceed with caution due to the expected high volume of pedestrian traffic in the area. Electronic signs will be placed along Highway 47 in the area to warn motorists as well as pedestrian traffic of the hazard. Law Enforcement would like everyone to remain safe during this holiday event and we look forward to seeing you out there.”