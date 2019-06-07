Thousands expected to attend Albuquerque Pride Parade | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Thousands expected to attend Albuquerque Pride Parade

Brittany Costello
June 07, 2019 10:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The celebration will go on – despite the city's newly dedicated rainbow crosswalk being defaced.

Advertisement

For the 43rd year, thousands of people will descend on Nob Hill for the Albuquerque Pride Parade. 

"We'll have enough officers to shut the streets down," said APD spokesperson Simon Drobik. "There will be a lot of people there so we just want to make sure everybody is having a good time safely." 

A new $30,000 rainbow crosswalk at Central and Morningside was swarmed with motorcyclists earlier this week who vandalized the colorful stripes. Their actions sparked lots of tension on social media – from people calling it a hate crime to those seemingly bragging about the incident. 

APD said that tension or not, they will be patrolling. 

"We haven't seen any issues in the past but we're always prepared," Drobik said. "That's why we allocate officers to these special events. It doesn't matter if its this event or something down the road, we'll always have a presence out there." 

For more information about Pridefest, click here

Credits

Brittany Costello


Updated: June 07, 2019 10:08 PM
Created: June 07, 2019 09:59 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albertsons on Central and Coors to close next month
Albertsons on Central and Coors to close next month
Albuquerque family claims shoddy contractor work; criminal investigations ongoing
Albuquerque family claims shoddy contractor work; criminal investigations ongoing
APD: Fatal stabbing at Sonic in SE Albuquerque
APD: Fatal stabbing at Sonic in SE Albuquerque
17-year-old accused of using Snapchat to sell drugs
17-year-old accused of using Snapchat to sell drugs
Kendall Jenner's alleged stalker deported by ICE
Kendall Jenner's alleged stalker deported by ICE
Advertisement




APD: Fatal stabbing at Sonic in SE Albuquerque
APD: Fatal stabbing at Sonic in SE Albuquerque
Thousands expected to attend Albuquerque Pride Parade
Thousands expected to attend Albuquerque Pride Parade
Little Bear Coffee wants to make a positive change in Nob Hill
Little Bear Coffee wants to make a positive change in Nob Hill
Hundreds gather at Albuquerque Sunport to welcome home veterans
Hundreds gather at Albuquerque Sunport to welcome home veterans
Albertsons on Central and Coors to close next month
Albertsons on Central and Coors to close next month