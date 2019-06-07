Thousands expected to attend Albuquerque Pride Parade

A new $30,000 rainbow crosswalk at Central and Morningside was swarmed with motorcyclists earlier this week who vandalized the colorful stripes. Their actions sparked lots of tension on social media – from people calling it a hate crime to those seemingly bragging about the incident.

APD said that tension or not, they will be patrolling.

"We haven't seen any issues in the past but we're always prepared," Drobik said. "That's why we allocate officers to these special events. It doesn't matter if its this event or something down the road, we'll always have a presence out there."

