Thousands expected to attend Albuquerque Pride Parade
Brittany Costello
June 07, 2019 10:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The celebration will go on – despite the city's newly dedicated rainbow crosswalk being defaced.
For the 43rd year, thousands of people will descend on Nob Hill for the Albuquerque Pride Parade.
"We'll have enough officers to shut the streets down," said APD spokesperson Simon Drobik. "There will be a lot of people there so we just want to make sure everybody is having a good time safely."
A new $30,000 rainbow crosswalk at Central and Morningside was swarmed with motorcyclists earlier this week who vandalized the colorful stripes. Their actions sparked lots of tension on social media – from people calling it a hate crime to those seemingly bragging about the incident.
APD said that tension or not, they will be patrolling.
"We haven't seen any issues in the past but we're always prepared," Drobik said. "That's why we allocate officers to these special events. It doesn't matter if its this event or something down the road, we'll always have a presence out there."
For more information about Pridefest, click here.
Credits
Updated: June 07, 2019 10:08 PM
Created: June 07, 2019 09:59 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved