Thousands make pilgrimage to El Santuario de Chimayo

Kai Porter
April 19, 2019 05:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Good Friday thousands of New Mexicans made the annual pilgrimage to El Santuario de Chimayo. Many of them — making the journey on foot — walking for miles to reach the historic church nestled in the village of Chimayo. 

By mid-morning there was a long line of people waiting to get into the historic church that is believed to hold healing powers.

Cindy Gallegos from Santa Fe brought her 10-year-old grandson Ethyn Martinez who has been blind since birth. Cindy has been making the pilgrimage with Ethyn since he was 2. She says they've witnessed miracles there, and that they witnessed one today. 

"He could see when we were there. Just a little bit ago and probably for two hours... really powerful. He can see when he's in the church," she said. 

For many, making the Good Friday pilgrimage has been a family tradition for generations. 

For Diane Alarcon from Albuquerque, it was her second time. This year she made the journey with her family for a reason.

"To get the holy sand and the holy water," Alarcon said. "We've got some sick people that need to be blessed so we believe in all of that." 

Diane and her family walked for two miles to the church. 

El Santuario de Chimayo is extending their hours and will be open all Friday night and all day Saturday. 

Updated: April 19, 2019 05:12 PM
Created: April 19, 2019 03:44 PM

