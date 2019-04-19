Thousands make pilgrimage to El Santuario de Chimayo

"He could see when we were there. Just a little bit ago and probably for two hours... really powerful. He can see when he's in the church," she said.

For many, making the Good Friday pilgrimage has been a family tradition for generations.

For Diane Alarcon from Albuquerque, it was her second time. This year she made the journey with her family for a reason.

"To get the holy sand and the holy water," Alarcon said. "We've got some sick people that need to be blessed so we believe in all of that."

Diane and her family walked for two miles to the church.

El Santuario de Chimayo is extending their hours and will be open all Friday night and all day Saturday.