Thousands of acres being cleared at Cibola National Forest

"The tussock moth – which defoliates White Fir and Douglas Fir trees on this mountain," Johnson said.

The caterpillar population boom knocked out a lot of the trees, and now the U.S. Forest Service is knocking those trees down.

The thousands of trees they're removing will have other benefits, like protecting against forest fires and making the mountain healthier.

"We're actually allowing more light to penetrate the ground, which increases biodiversity," Johnson said.

He said it will cost millions to complete the tree clearing, and the work will continue over the next several years as they slowly secure funding.