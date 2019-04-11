Thousands of dollars worth of supplies stolen from student
Joy Wang
April 11, 2019 10:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A student from New Mexico's School of Natural Therapeutics had thousands of dollars worth of supplies stolen from her car while she went to class.
"You think you're in a safe place, there's gates everywhere," she said. "Everyone's looking out for one another, there's cameras around."
Surveillance video captured two people approaching the car, breaking the window and running off with a bag.
The student said that there were essential oils, crystals and other natural remedies in her bag. She had invested thousands of dollars into her equipment and medicines.
"Congratulations, you got a big bag of healing. Maybe you needed it more than I did," she said.
