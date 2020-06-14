Thousands of flags retired in flames during Flag Day ceremony

Milton Johnson said it’s the proper way to dispose of the American flag.

"It’s important that people understand that the colors are not just thrown in the trash, there's a ceremonial way to dispose of them,” he said.

A new American flag was raised in its place after the playing of the National Anthem.

Paul Espinoza said the ceremony shows respect for the American flag that veterans have fought for.

"It means a lot to me in my heart. The flag is the strongest for veterans. You ask any veteran. We fought for it,” he said.