Thousands of flags retired in flames during Flag Day ceremony

Kai Porter
Updated: June 14, 2020 10:23 PM
Created: June 14, 2020 05:40 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Around 2,500 flags were retired Sunday morning at the American Legion Post 13 in Albuquerque in honor of Flag Day.
Bill Jennings, a veteran, said the old flags were collected over the past year from the community.
"Today is Flag Day and so on Flag Day we normally have these ceremonies around the state where we have all the flags, people bring them to us throughout the year from the businesses and their homes, and then here we retire them properly with dignity,” he said.
The large American flag flying over the post was also retired Sunday. Following a proper folding and a prayer, the flag was burned in a retirement pit.
Milton Johnson said it’s the proper way to dispose of the American flag.
"It’s important that people understand that the colors are not just thrown in the trash, there's a ceremonial way to dispose of them,” he said.
A new American flag was raised in its place after the playing of the National Anthem.
Paul Espinoza said the ceremony shows respect for the American flag that veterans have fought for.
"It means a lot to me in my heart. The flag is the strongest for veterans. You ask any veteran. We fought for it,” he said.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company