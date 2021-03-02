Thousands of New Mexico teachers vaccinated

"It’s been a long time since we had a president that said educators are essential, are valued and need to be one of the first people in the nation to get their shots," said Ellen Bernstein, president of the Albuquerque teacher's union.

Teachers and staff have not been able to get the vaccine based on their profession.

However, if they’re over 75 or have a qualifying medical condition, they may be selected to get a vaccine.

According to the Department of Health, nearly 45,000 educators in New Mexico have signed up to get the vaccine.

More than 8,000 have received both vaccines and about 6,500 have released their first vaccine.

The state’s largest school district, APS, says they won’t consider using the hybrid model until Bernalillo County is in the green and most teachers have the vaccine.

Bernstein said we're getting close to that becoming a reality.

"What’s happening now is the vaccines are coming, closer to having a Green county and I think they’re going to meet pretty soon, hopefully in the month of march, so we’ll have much safer teaching conditions once those two things happen," Bernstein said.

Biden says the federal government will use the federal pharmacy program to prioritize vaccinating Pre-k through 12th grade educators and staff.