Thousands show up to New Mexico United inaugural season opener

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham helped welcome the team during the opening ceremony.

"This is the kind of stuff that keeps New Mexicans here, it gives young people something exciting — I've met about 25 tourists that are here to see us launch this incredible pro soccer team. It means a ton, and I'm very excited tonight," Lujan Grisham said.

Meanwhile, fans say Albuquerque is a soccer town and they plan on supporting the team now and in the future.

"I just think New Mexico is ready for more professional sports," said fan Luke Holmen. "I think we are really ready for soccer in particular."

New Mexico United ended the game in a draw with Fresno Football Club, 1-1.