Thousands show up to New Mexico United inaugural season opener
Patrick Hayes
March 09, 2019 10:01 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — From tailgating to the actual game, thousands of fans showed up to kick-off New Mexico United's first match.
New Mexico United says they have sold more than 12,000 tickets for their inaugural match, including seats on the berm.
"It's absolutely incredible, to be honest," said fan Erin Suknot. "We've been soccer fans for years, so to be able to come here and see our fellow soccer fans supporting a team that is New Mexico — it's something we've wanted for years."
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham helped welcome the team during the opening ceremony.
"This is the kind of stuff that keeps New Mexicans here, it gives young people something exciting — I've met about 25 tourists that are here to see us launch this incredible pro soccer team. It means a ton, and I'm very excited tonight," Lujan Grisham said.
Meanwhile, fans say Albuquerque is a soccer town and they plan on supporting the team now and in the future.
"I just think New Mexico is ready for more professional sports," said fan Luke Holmen. "I think we are really ready for soccer in particular."
New Mexico United ended the game in a draw with Fresno Football Club, 1-1.
