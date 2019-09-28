Thousands take over Civic Plaza for SOMOS ABQ

"We are have so many talented artists here in New Mexico and art is really at the core of what we are," said Danika Padilla, the director of community outreach at Meow Wolf. "With SOMOS, we have all these artists exhibiting their installations, all these vendors and musicians, and it's really important to give folks a stage."

Saturday marked the first time the event was held at Civic Plaza.

Watch the video above for more.