Thousands take over Civic Plaza for SOMOS ABQ | KOB 4
Thousands take over Civic Plaza for SOMOS ABQ

Patrick Hayes
September 28, 2019 09:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — From sun up to sun down, thousands of people filled downtown Albuquerque.

"It's very important for the cities and entities, nonprofits, for-profits to give artists opportunities," said Phillip Torres with Odd City. "I've been seeing a big change for the better over the last couple of years." 

The massive event highlights all kinds of talent in Albuquerque, from local artists to vendors – some new and some more recognizable like New Mexico United and Meow Wolf. 

"We are have so many talented artists here in New Mexico and art is really at the core of what we are," said Danika Padilla, the director of community outreach at Meow Wolf. "With SOMOS, we have all these artists exhibiting their installations, all these vendors and musicians, and it's really important to give folks a stage." 

Saturday marked the first time the event was held at Civic Plaza. 

Updated: September 28, 2019 09:40 PM
