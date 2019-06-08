Thousands turn out for Albuquerque Pride Parade

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and city council member Pat Davis marched as well.

"43 years ago, 30 people did the very first pride,” said Davis. “Today there's 30,000 people on Central. That says an awful lot about our city and how far we've come."

Meanwhile, groups like the New Mexico Dream Team said they were marching to remember the immigrants that are part of the LGBT community including those that have died while in federal custody.

"You know, it's the intersection of being queer and an immigrant,” said Flaviano Graciano with the NM Deam Team. “It's a large community and sometimes we're left out of the conversation and that's why we're here -- to bring us back into that conversation."

Even though Saturday’s event was about celebrating diversity, there was some controversy heading into the parade.

As KOB 4 previously reported, a group of bikers defaced a crosswalk that had been decorated to celebrate PrideFest.

"To me that's almost like a hate crime,” said Tracey Vigil. "That just tore me up. It's judging."

Overall, attendees said that Pridefest is an event that brings people together.

"It's not about being gay or straight,” said Pam Cizan. “It's just about supporting the community and not perpetuating hate."