Threat closes both Bernalillo Middle School, Bernalillo Elementary

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 29, 2019 03:20 PM
Created: October 29, 2019 10:06 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo Police Department is investigating a threat towards Bernalillo Middle School.
Police said the threat was received by the principal. Bernalillo Public Schools Superintendent Keith Cowan chose to close Bernalillo Middle School and also cancel classes for Bernalillo Elementary as a precaution.
The investigation into the threat is ongoing. Information is limited at this time.
