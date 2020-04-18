Three additional COVID-19 deaths on Navajo Nation, total cases rise to 1,127

Justine Lopez
Updated: April 18, 2020 11:00 AM
Created: April 18, 2020 10:35 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service have announced 85 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths Friday, April 17. The Navajo Nation is now at a total of 1,127 cases of COVID-19, with 426 confirmed cases in New Mexico, and 44 confirmed deaths.
The confirmed positive cases include the following counties:
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez issued a second 57-hour weekend lockdown that began Friday. The first lockdown took place last weekend. The Navajo Police Department issued more than 100 curfew violations during the first 57-hour curfew weekend.
On Friday, President Nez issued a public health order that requires people to wear protective masks when out in public.
“Even before the Center for Disease Control and Prevention officially recommended using masks in public, we were encouraging our Navajo people to wear masks and gloves and now we’re putting it in writing," said President Nez during an online town hall. "Some may not like it, but with the number of positive COVID-19 cases increasing. We have to be proactive in addressing the pandemic. We will continue to consider even more aggressive requirements to help bring the numbers down."
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company