Three APS schools test positive for elevated lead levels

However, East San Jose, Alameda, and Mary Ann Binford Elementary were the only schools to test positive for elevated lead levels.

"We sent a letter home to parents last night," Elder said. "We don't want people to be frightened or concerned"

Workers changed the affected fixtures out within two days, and are already undergoing a second round of tests.

If they still come back positive for contaminants, they may have to go deeper and replace the feed pipe.

That money would come out of the district's maintenance budget which APS.

Officials say it's an ongoing process and will sample and re-sample. Once they have the results back, they will be posted online or available at the school.

The Water Authority encourages all school districts to volunteer for the testing. So far, Capitan and Los Alamos school districts have participated.