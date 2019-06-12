Three arrested in connection with 2017 stabbing, decapitation | KOB 4
Marian Camacho
June 12, 2019 10:28 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Police Department homicide detectives have made three arrests in the gruesome stabbing and decapitation of a woman.

39-year-old Audra Willis was found stabbed to death and decapitated in an arroyo in Four Hills in December 2017.

30-year-old Eric Emerson, 31-year-old Andrew Garcia and 33-year-old Damaris Marquez have all been arrested.

Garcia faces an open count of murder. Emerson and Marquez both were booked for tampering with evidence.

“This has been a long and arduous investigation, but the lead detective was persistent and never gave up,” APD Deputy Chief Art Gonzalez said. “Every victim matters. We want justice for Audra Willis.”

Willis was from the Navajo Community of To'Hajiilee.

