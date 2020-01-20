Three cars torched in NE neighborhood

“That was too close to home,” the neighbor said.

The family that owns one of the torched vehicles told KOB 4 they think someone living nearby is responsible.

“I know that there was other neighbors who said that they had heard an argument of some type earlier that evening,” said the neighbor.

People who live in the neighborhood said they’ve been robbed of their sense of safety.

“That had to be one of the scariest things that we've had in this neighborhood,” said the neighbor.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue officials said they are investigating the fire as arson.