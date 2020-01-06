Three Kings Day: Local bakery makes Rosca de Reyes

Casey Torres
Created: January 06, 2020 07:48 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rosca de Reyes is a traditional Mexican bread eaten during El Dia de Los Reyes, or Three Kings Day, on Jan. 6. The tradition is kept alive at all the El Dorado Bakery locations.
The owner, Ruben Dorado, grew up with the tradition he has passed onto his children. At each location, cooks made about 200 roscas for the celebration.
The bread is wreath-shaped and comes in small, medium or large sizes. Each one can take about two hours to make. It’s decorated with green, red and brown candy strips and cherries.
Inside the bread, there is a plastic baby Jesus doll hidden. A small bread can have one, a medium can have two and a large rosca could have three.
Not everyone wants to find the plastic doll when they cut themselves a slice. Dorado said whoever finds the doll, has to do a tamaliada. He said it’s basically making a lot of tamales and throwing a party – that responsibility falls on Feb. 2 for Candlemas Day.
However, some people do want to get the doll, as it’s also considered good luck.
Dorado also said each bakery has their own recipe, but all roscas are enjoyed the best when paired with hot Mexican chocolate. He said he and his family will continue the delicious tradition for as long as they can.
Dorado also said even when they’re no longer alive, it will still continue.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company