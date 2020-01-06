Three Kings Day: Local bakery makes Rosca de Reyes

Not everyone wants to find the plastic doll when they cut themselves a slice. Dorado said whoever finds the doll, has to do a tamaliada. He said it’s basically making a lot of tamales and throwing a party – that responsibility falls on Feb. 2 for Candlemas Day.

However, some people do want to get the doll, as it’s also considered good luck.

Dorado also said each bakery has their own recipe, but all roscas are enjoyed the best when paired with hot Mexican chocolate. He said he and his family will continue the delicious tradition for as long as they can.

Dorado also said even when they’re no longer alive, it will still continue.