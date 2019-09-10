Three New Mexican executives honored on list of financial influencers
Justine Lopez
September 10, 2019 06:57 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Three New Mexico financial executives were honored on a list people that have made an impact on the business and financial communities.
New Mexico Mutual Vice President and CFO Kellie Mixon, Merrill Lynch Market President Elaine Darnell, and Nusenda Credit Union President and CEO Joe Christian were the three Albuquerque nominees.
The list consists of financial executives, entrepreneurial investors and financial stewards who represent both nationally recognized and small-sized community institutions.
To view the full list of influencers, read this article from Albuquerque Business First.
