Three Rivers Fire remains 0% contained; some evacuations lifted

Loma Grande

Cora Dutton Road

Ranchman’s Camp

Magado

The Church Mountain area will also be OPEN

The Angus Church of Nazarene, the Capitan Senior Center, and the Ruidoso Downs Senior Center are all open for those being evacuated. The Lincoln County Fairgrounds is also open for those who need to evacuate with animals.

Crews planned on using a variety of tactics to suppress the fire Monday, however, all aircraft had to be grounded because of high winds. Tuesday morning brought rain and snow to some portions of the fire.

Officials say the fire hit the 2012 Little Bear Fire burn scar, which they hope slows the fire's progress.

Crews are working on securing the south side of the fire, and scouting for potential fire lines on the east and northern sides of the fire. Evacuations are expected to stay in place through Tuesday night.

No injuries have been reported, and no structures have burned, according to fire officials. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.