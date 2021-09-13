Three school districts to receive millions in mental health resources | KOB 4

Three school districts to receive millions in mental health resources

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: September 13, 2021 02:16 PM
Created: September 13, 2021 02:07 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. – Farmington Municipal Schools, Santa Fe Public Schools and Socorro Consolidated Schools will all receive around $9 million over the next five years. 

The districts were chosen by New Mexico PED based on the number of students living in poverty and the number of families that speak languages other than English. 

There are no details for how each district plans to use the money. 


