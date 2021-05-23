Three weekend house fires displace multiple Albuquerque residents

Another fire sparked at an apartment building in southwest Albuquerque near Gibson and San Pedro.

“Four apartments were affected, and five individuals received assistance,” Cisneros said.

Saturday evening, Cisneros said they responded to a fire at the Tewa Lodge on Central Avenue.

“There was a separate motel fire where three different people were affected and received assistance as well,” she said.

No one was injured in any of the fires.

Cisneros said this weekend is a good reminder for people to keep their guard high for house fire danger. She also hopes people will consider donating or volunteering so the Red Cross can continue to help people.

“First and foremost, we are there with a shoulder,” she said. “There are so many situations where losing your home to a fire you have nowhere to turn, and you're confused and don't know which direction you should be facing, and our volunteers help with that.”