Thrift-A-Lot celebrates one year anniversary

The TGRC was able to connect Calle with resources.

"I was like nearly homeless at one point," Calle said. "Right now I have my own place. I pay my own rent. I take care of myself. I'm able to help out like my family even a little bit. So I'm like in a completely better place than I was before."

Diane Yarbough came out of retirement to run the store. She said the shop started with four employees, and now has 15.

"We provide jobs for those folks who don't have jobs," Yarbough said. "They come over here, they work a bit and they learn retail."

Sales at Thrift-A-Lot have doubled over the last year. They've not only helped the Transgender Resource Center but also the women's shelter, the animal shelter, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, and they plan to help teachers coming up in the fall.

"We've expanded in the community," Yarbough said. "We have people who bring in donations to us every day."

The store will celebrate its one year anniversary from June 17 through June 23 with items 25% off.