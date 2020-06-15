Thrift store raises money for seniors in Albuquerque

But during the pandemic, she explained people aren’t able to drop off their donations.

“We buy 80% of our food now rather than 40% of our food,” she said.

That is why they are depending on the thrift store to continue helping seniors. They have several items like furniture, clothes, shoes and other odds and ends.

People can save 8% on each item on the thrift store price as there are no taxes because of their nonprofit status.

They’re also keeping up with the public health order. Six people can be inside, including their employees. Slezak said everything is sanitized every hour, clothes are laundered and a vinyl curtain is hung above the cash register.

If you are interested in donating to the non-profit, click here.