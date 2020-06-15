Thrift store raises money for seniors in Albuquerque

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thrift Smart on San Mateo reopened a little over a week ago since the COVID-19 outbreak.
Robert Slezak, the volunteer store manager, said they had a great turnout the first week they opened. However, the past few days have been less busy.
But he is there 60 hours a week working for free to bring out the best the shop has to offer because the thrift store helps fund Silver Horizons, a nonprofit dedicated to helping low income senior citizens 50 years and over.
Board President Joan Punt said they offer groceries, minimal home repairs and utility bill assistance. A big chunk of their funding is from community donations at senior centers, churches and businesses.
But during the pandemic, she explained people aren’t able to drop off their donations.
“We buy 80% of our food now rather than 40% of our food,” she said.
That is why they are depending on the thrift store to continue helping seniors. They have several items like furniture, clothes, shoes and other odds and ends.
People can save 8% on each item on the thrift store price as there are no taxes because of their nonprofit status.
They’re also keeping up with the public health order. Six people can be inside, including their employees. Slezak said everything is sanitized every hour, clothes are laundered and a vinyl curtain is hung above the cash register.
