Through The Flower: Judy Chicago's gallery opens in Belen

Chicago pushed through – raising $80,000 to open the gallery. Saturday not only marked the grand opening of Judy Chicago's studio, but the beginning of something new for other Belen artists as well.



It's one of a half dozen galleries in Belen's new Arts District. The mayor says this is something that's been decades in the making.

“What we found is if you give them a place to gather, and you give them buildings where they can work, the artists will come,” Belen Mayor Jerah Cordova said.



Within six blocks along historic Becker Avenue, six art galleries are open for business.



“Well, art can revitalize,” Cordova said. “Our downtown was hit pretty hard. It’s hard to fill those buildings sometimes, there's a lot of vacancies. What we hope the art can do is revitalize downtown, bring business back."