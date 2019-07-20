Through The Flower: Judy Chicago's gallery opens in Belen | KOB 4
Through The Flower: Judy Chicago's gallery opens in Belen

Megan Abundis
July 20, 2019

BELEN, N.M. — Backlash nearly slammed the door on Judy Chicago’s art gallery in Belen. Some people called her art controversial and pornographic.

Chicago pushed through – raising $80,000 to open the gallery. Saturday not only marked the grand opening of Judy Chicago's studio, but the beginning of something new for other Belen artists as well.

It's one of a half dozen galleries in Belen's new Arts District. The mayor says this is something that's been decades in the making.

“What we found is if you give them a place to gather, and you give them buildings where they can work, the artists will come,” Belen Mayor Jerah Cordova said.

Within six blocks along historic Becker Avenue, six art galleries are open for business.

“Well, art can revitalize,” Cordova said. “Our downtown was hit pretty hard. It’s hard to fill those buildings sometimes, there's a lot of vacancies. What we hope the art can do is revitalize downtown, bring business back."

The mayor says there are additional vacant buildings for sale and he's hoping more artists will move in.

For more information, click here

Megan Abundis


Updated: July 20, 2019 10:12 PM
Created: July 20, 2019 09:28 PM

