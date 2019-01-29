Thunderbirds pilot visits ABQ before Super Bowl

"They are going to demonstrate some of the gracefulness of the F-16. The precision that it takes to fly that close in formation," Markzon said.

Markzon said the Thunderbirds mission is to inspire the next generation and to help with Air Force recruitment and retention.

"When the sound kind of hits you as he flies by- it's shocking because you don't see it coming," he said.

Thunderbirds fly at a top speed of around 1,500 miles per hour, or at around Mach 2.0.

Markzon tells us that being an air force fighter pilot is a dream job with possibly the best view of the world.

"When you have the opportunity to just kind of sit there and lookout at the best office view in the world it's calming and it gives you great pride," he said.

The Thunderbirds show is May 18 at the 2019 Kirtland Air and Space Fiesta. Admission is free.