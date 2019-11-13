Tijeras mayoral race separated by 2 votes | KOB 4
Tijeras mayoral race separated by 2 votes

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: November 13, 2019 06:32 PM
Created: November 13, 2019 06:14 PM

TIJERAS, N.M.— The Tijeras mayoral race is still too close to officially call more than a week after Election Day.

With a village population of just over 500, the race is only separated by two votes.

According to unofficial results, incumbent challenger Jake Bruton is in the lead against sitting Mayor Gloria Chavez, 118 votes to 116 votes.

“First off, I'm very excited about how it's playing out—it looks as though I've won,” Bruton said.

This was the first year the village elections were handles by Bernalillo County.

Mayor Chavez sent an email to the county clerk and other county officials expressing concerns about the unfamiliar process.

"I feel I'm being kept in the dark and other eyes need to look at this,” read a portion of the email.

Mayor Chavez has retained her seat for about 20 years.

"There's just so many questions I have that haven't been answered and I just want this to be fair,” Chavez said. “The end results are what they are but let's do this fair.”

Bruton said the village is known for their close races.

“Traditionally, Tijeras elections are extremely close. My very first election to council I won by a single vote so we're always very close,” he said.

Officials from the county clerk’s office told KOB 4 the ballots will be canvassed and certified Friday morning then sent to the Secretary of State.

This race should trigger and automatic recount.


