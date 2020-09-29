TikTok ban: Expert explains everything you need to know

In his executive order, President Trump called TikTok a threat to national security because of the amount of user data it collects.

“They have 100% ability to take that data anytime they want. What this would do, is to stop that,” said Carter.

However, if TikTok owners don’t agree with the Trump Administration, they can simply say no.

If that’s the case, American who have the app won’t be able to use it. Those who wanted to download it, won’t be able to.

Since the app became a platform for influencers, they could lose tens of thousands of dollars depending on their popularity. Carter says if TikTok loses the American app users, it could mean billions of dollars lost.



But if TikTok does become U.S.-based, Carter explained it would only eliminate part of a bigger problem.

“China can literally get all that information by buying from either Facebook, Snapchat or any of these other companies that actually sell data,” he said.

He said work is being done on a law to ban the sale of information from those platforms, but doesn’t see that happening anytime soon.