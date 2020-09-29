TikTok ban: Expert explains everything you need to know | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

TikTok ban: Expert explains everything you need to know

Casey Torres
Updated: September 29, 2020 01:58 PM
Created: September 29, 2020 01:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —  Even though a ban on TikTok was blocked by a judge Sunday, there is still a looming deadline for a full ban on Nov. 12.

Christopher Carter, CyberTech CEO and owner of Approyo, explained that the Trump Administration is trying to ban downloads of the app to give the Chinese owners a taste of how much they could lose if they don’t divide 20% of their company with Walmart and Oracle—a computer software company.

Advertisement

Carter said 20% ownership easily translates to billions of dollars.

"I think that's a really key part right there, that Oracle piece. Because what that does is it makes sure that the data stays in the US,” said Carter.

In his executive order, President Trump called TikTok a threat to national security because of the amount of user data it collects.

“They have 100% ability to take that data anytime they want. What this would do, is to stop that,” said Carter.

However, if TikTok owners don’t agree with the Trump Administration, they can simply say no.

If that’s the case, American who have the app won’t be able to use it. Those who wanted to download it, won’t be able to.

Since the app became a platform for influencers, they could lose tens of thousands of dollars depending on their popularity. Carter says if TikTok loses the American app users, it could mean billions of dollars lost.

But if TikTok does become U.S.-based, Carter explained it would only eliminate part of a bigger problem.

“China can literally get all that information by buying from either Facebook, Snapchat or any of these other companies that actually sell data,” he said.

He said work is being done on a law to ban the sale of information from those platforms, but doesn’t see that happening anytime soon.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Crews get a handle on fire at Albuquerque recycling plant
Crews get a handle on fire at Albuquerque recycling plant
Couple met with disappointment after traveling to Albuquerque for canceled Balloon Fiesta
Couple met with disappointment after traveling to Albuquerque for canceled Balloon Fiesta
Police: 2 dead in SE Albuquerque shooting
Police: 2 dead in SE Albuquerque shooting
Child support collectors intercept federal recovery checks
Child support collectors intercept federal recovery checks
Managers warn that Rio Grande could go dry in Albuquerque
Managers warn that Rio Grande could go dry in Albuquerque
Advertisement


New Mexico Tech biologists develop nasal spray to protect against COVID-19
New Mexico Tech biologists develop nasal spray to protect against COVID-19
Dr. Scrase believes rise in COVID-19 cases can, at least partially, be attributed to Labor Day
Dr. Scrase believes rise in COVID-19 cases can, at least partially, be attributed to Labor Day
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 178 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 178 additional COVID-19 cases
Crews get a handle on fire at Albuquerque recycling plant
Crews get a handle on fire at Albuquerque recycling plant
Police: 2 dead in SE Albuquerque shooting
Police: 2 dead in SE Albuquerque shooting