Tiny Grocer ABQ opens in Old Town | KOB 4
Tiny Grocer ABQ opens in Old Town

Ryan Laughlin
Created: October 12, 2020 11:29 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There's a new business in Old Town — a small, locally-run grocery store with a coffee shop and they're betting big they can make this new place work, even during a pandemic. 

"After the shutdown, a lot of things closed in the area," said Liz Gaylor, owner of Tiny Grocery ABQ. "This was shut down. So I asked my landlord if I could take the space over and put in a little tiny local food grocer." 

Just south of the Candy Lady, Gaylor has operated this herbal store for the past year. Her landlord operated a little cafe in the adjoining space, but didn't want to reopen during the pandemic. 

Gaylor, born and raised in the South Valley, made her move. 

"I really love Albuquerque," she said. "I fervently believe in having a really strong community system and the local food system here is amazing."

Almost everything in the grocer is from another small Albuquerque farm or business. Gaylor is working to bring her version of Old Town to life. 

"Even though it has been historically kind of a tourist destination, I want to kind of give this neighborhood a feeling of being the peoples' neighborhood," Gaylor said. "Of all the people that live here and are from here, because it's gorgeous." 

Tiny Grocer ABQ has been open for over a month, and Gaylor said business has been slow, but she's not deterred. 

"Of course, I'm hopeful," she said. "You know, the roots are being put into the ground." 


