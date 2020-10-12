Tiny Grocer ABQ opens in Old Town

"I really love Albuquerque," she said. "I fervently believe in having a really strong community system and the local food system here is amazing."

Almost everything in the grocer is from another small Albuquerque farm or business. Gaylor is working to bring her version of Old Town to life.

"Even though it has been historically kind of a tourist destination, I want to kind of give this neighborhood a feeling of being the peoples' neighborhood," Gaylor said. "Of all the people that live here and are from here, because it's gorgeous."

Tiny Grocer ABQ has been open for over a month, and Gaylor said business has been slow, but she's not deterred.

"Of course, I'm hopeful," she said. "You know, the roots are being put into the ground."