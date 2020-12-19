Tiny Home Village nears completion

The village includes eight bathrooms and a community building with a kitchen, computer room, laundry room and offices for counseling and classes.

Officials told KOB 4 they’re still waiting for the certificate of occupancy, but expect to receive it in the coming weeks.

Biel said the village is another ‘tool in the toolbox’ to fight homelessness.

“I realize this is a drop in the bucket,” said Biel.

“This is not really going to make a big change immediately, but it’s a pilot program,” she added.

Additionally, residents will have access to social services and resources to help them get on their feet.

The project was supposed to be completed in October. However, there were issues with supplies due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The tiny home village is also looking for volunteers and donations. For more information, click here.