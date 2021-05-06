Tips for protecting your skin as the weather gets warmer

However, a broad spectrum sunscreen with an SPF 30 or higher can help block rays.

A shot glass full of sunscreen is the typical suggested amount of product to cover your entire body. The AAD said most people only apply 25% to 50% of the suggested amount of sunscreen. Therefore, make sure to apply all the exposed skin that clothes doesn’t cover.

The final rule is to apply sunscreen 15 minutes before sun exposure to allow the product to absorb into the skin. Reapply at least every two hours, or as instructed by the sunscreen brand.

If not, the rays won’t be blocked.