Tips to protect yourself from Cyber Monday scams

Kassi Nelson
Updated: December 01, 2019 10:22 PM
Created: December 01, 2019 08:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Department of Homeland Security is warning people about online shopping scams this Cyber Monday.

The DHS said people's computers could be a cybersecurity minefield of scammers trying to obtain people's personal information.

Before people shop, the DHS said to check web addresses before clicking 'buy'.

If the web address is unusual or there is no contact information for the company, then those are both red flags.

Other red flags include pop ups and ads on a company's website.

The DHS also recommends purchasing goods with a credit card because it's easier to dispute transactions and it offers consumers more protection against fraudulent charges.

Adobe predicts that Americans will spend $9.4 billion this Cyber Monday.

For more information about how to shop smarter on Cyber Monday, click here to view more tips from the DHS.


