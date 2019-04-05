Tires stolen from cars in NW Albuquerque neighborhood
Hawker Vanguard
April 05, 2019 10:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Neighbors in a northwest Albuquerque neighborhood are fed up with having wheels stolen off of their cars and trucks.
Brandon Davis said he woke up on Friday morning and found his truck on cinder blocks — all four tires were stolen.
"We have a really lit driveway, we have really bright lights," Davis said. "It's one of the brightest spots on the street."
Turns out, whoever stole the tires worked around the bright lights by unscrewing the bulbs.
"Thankfully, they left the lights," Davis said. But he says the burglaries just won't stop, and all of the wheels on his truck even had locks on them.
"There were three of four things like this that happened in this specific neighborhood," he said.
Just down the street, a Camero was stripped to the rotors.
Credits
Hawker Vanguard
Updated: April 05, 2019 10:10 PM
Created: April 05, 2019 09:45 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved