'To have to make this decision is heart-wrenching': Balloon Fiesta officials discuss decision to cancel

Terri Cole, president and CEO of the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce said the state will be missing out on significant gains.

“We bring in about $186 million into our city and state with this event,” she said.

On paper, the state will definitely feel and see the ramifications of the fiesta’s cancellation.

In a time when there is already little hope to go around, it’s a unique crush for New Mexicans.

"It's kind of like comfort food, I think. Balloons just flying in the Albuquerque, New Mexico skies early in the morning, sometimes in the afternoon— it's just the reassurance that I'm home,” Guthrie said.

Organizers said they are doing what they can to have some semblance of normalcy.

"Will see balloons fly in October? Yes—around town, just not as a Balloon Fiesta,” Guthrie said.

In place of the fiesta, some balloonists are planning something to say thank you to essential workers.

Details about that are still developing.

Mayor Tim Keller said he’s disappointed with the decision, but is working on creating alternative, safe fall events for people to enjoy.

Meanwhile, business leaders like Terri Cole are already trying to figure out how to help the economy deal with another huge blow.

“Anybody who might be under the illusion that this COVID-19 virus is going to be something we work through quickly and get to the other side fast is just not true,” Cole said.

KOB 4 reached out to the governor’s office about the cancellation. A spokesperson said people should expect large gatherings to be out of the question for quite some time.