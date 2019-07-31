Tom Ford debuts lipstick similar to product created by Rio Rancho business | KOB 4
Tom Ford debuts lipstick similar to product created by Rio Rancho business

Megan Abundis
July 31, 2019 10:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Cosmetics stores have become increasingly more popular over the years. Every day it seems there's a new product to try.

One very unique item in the industry was developed right here in New Mexico. However, it appears that the local creator is getting some big-name, global competition.

The local Rio Rancho business, Blush & Whimsy, started getting questions about similarities in its lipstick line compared to Tom Ford's recent new release – both clear lipsticks with gold flakes.

Tom Ford is a multi-millionaire with a well-established luxury line. 

"People asked if I was doing a collab with him," said Micaela Brown, Blush & Whimsy CEO and founder. "And of course I'm not."

Partnering with a mega-designer sounds like a dream come true for Brown.

Her products can be found online, or bought in-person at Duran's Pharmacy on Central Avenue.

"My products are called Lip Blush," she said. "I have a line of 5 lipsticks, I've been selling since 2016. I've named them magical names everything from Bell Blush, Bliss Blush, Royal Blush, Oscar Blush."

The lipsticks are clear moisturizing sticks with gold flakes, a dried flower – and like magic, enhances the natural color of anyone's lips.

They were featured at the Grammys and the Oscars.

Brown is proving her cosmetic line successes.

"This week we just finished our onboarding with QVC," she said.

But recently, a lipstick with some similarities just debuted, and it wasn't Brown's.

"I discovered Tom Ford's brand released a lipstick for the summer called Soleil Lip Blush," Brown said. "It has the exact same ingredients, looks like mine but their price point is not like mine."

Brown's retails at $22, while Tom Ford's retails at $55.

Brown was flattered to hear the news. 

"It made me excited because it meant that a luxury brand notices what I was doing," she said. "It's just me in my house at Rio Rancho on my couch doing all the branding and marketing and social media and it got noticed."

KOB 4 reached out to Tom Ford's media team and haven't got a response in regards to the similarities.

Blush & Whimsy isn't planning on any legal action.

Megan Abundis


Updated: July 31, 2019 10:46 PM
Created: July 31, 2019 09:59 PM

