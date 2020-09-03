Tomasita's helps KOB 4 Pay it 4ward to APS operations and maintenance staff

"So we're making some burritos. We're known for our chile, so of course it'll be smothered," said Karen Cribari of Tomista's. "We have a couple taco plates going. We have chicken enchiladas, ground beef enchiladas. Everything is made here. Nothing comes out of a can."

The food was delivered to the APS operations and maintenance staff, which has been putting in a lot of work. The workers have been cleaning, disinfecting and making sure everybody is staying safe.