Tony Hillerman Library still in need of repair after car crash
Tony Hillerman Library still in need of repair after car crash

Nathan O'Neal
Created: November 18, 2019 06:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A tarp still covers the damage to Tony Hillerman Library after a car crashed into the building two months ago.

Albuquerque city officials said a longtime patron of the library accidentally slammed into the wall in September.

“This library is typically closed on Mondays but that hasn't stopped people from wondering when all this will be cleaned up and repaired,” said resident Carol Ruvolo.

Ruvolo has lived in the neighborhood for 40 years and calls the library a little piece of home.

“It's small so you don't get lost—the people who work here are extremely helpful,” Ruvolo said.

Now all that lies underneath the plastic tarp are empty bookshelves.

“It looks like it's maybe just this one section against the wall,” Ruvolo said.

City officials told KOB 4 they are working with the driver’s insurance company to get an estimate for the cost in damages.

They said they do not have a specific timeline for repairs.


