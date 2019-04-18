Top New Mexico emergency official assesses asylum influx | KOB 4
Top New Mexico emergency official assesses asylum influx

The Associated Press
April 18, 2019 06:49 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico's top emergency management official is scheduled to tour shelters for the homeless in the south of the state that are overflowing with international asylum seekers.

State Homeland Security and Emergency Management Secretary Jackie White announced plans Thursday to visit the Gospel Rescue Mission and Community of Hope facilities in Las Cruces and meet with Mayor Ken Miyagishima.

The U.S. Border Patrol last week began dropping off hundreds of immigrants in need of temporary shelter as arrangements are made for them to reach relatives or other long-term sponsors.

The city of Las Cruces is spending $75,000 on humanitarian supplies and using a community center to provide overnight housing and meals to immigrants. U.S. Border officials say they are struggling to cope with an influx of Central American families.

Updated: April 18, 2019 06:49 AM
Created: April 18, 2019 06:37 AM

