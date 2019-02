The county and city approved millions of dollars in tax incentives, despite challenges from Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.

County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada said venues like Topgolf are key to making life better in Albuquerque and attracting businesses.

“If you all look into the future, companies that are looking at relocating or beginning their business here, they always look for quality of life,” Quezada said.

The $29 million project will support more than 400 construction jobs and about 300 jobs when it opens, according to Quezada.