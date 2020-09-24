Topgolf construction delayed, now scheduled to open in 2021

Sanjay Bhakta, the chief financial officer for the City of Albuquerque, said major projects continue to move forward in Albuquerque. He said Topgolf is the exception.

Bhakta said building permits are up 6.5% compared to 2019. He added that the value of those permits have jumped 78%.

"So what it tells us is that there are large projects coming up in Albuquerque," he said. "And that could be apartment complexes, it could be hotels."

