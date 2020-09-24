Topgolf construction delayed, now scheduled to open in 2021

Patrick Hayes
Updated: September 24, 2020 06:21 PM
Created: September 24, 2020 04:53 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The future of Topgolf in Albuquerque has been delayed due to COVID-19.
The $40 million project broke ground in 2019, and was scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2020.
A spokesperson for Top Golf said construction on new sites, like the one in Albuquerque, stopped during the pandemic.
"We temporarily paused development efforts for our new planned venues while we focused on safely and responsibly reopening and operating our current venues," the spokesperson said. "We are planning to resume construction on Topgolf Albuquerque in the near future. While the specific opening date has not been established yet, we anticipate opening by early 2021.”
Sanjay Bhakta, the chief financial officer for the City of Albuquerque, said major projects continue to move forward in Albuquerque. He said Topgolf is the exception.
Bhakta said building permits are up 6.5% compared to 2019. He added that the value of those permits have jumped 78%.
"So what it tells us is that there are large projects coming up in Albuquerque," he said. "And that could be apartment complexes, it could be hotels."
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company