Topgolf making headway in development along I-25

“They are going to be surprised at how big it is and I think there's going to be a lot of business too actually,” he said. “In this little area we kind of need something to boom and something to pop and Topgolf should be it.”

Other residents said they think the project is an eyesore.

“I think it's large, it gets in the way of our beautiful vistas and I'm not a big fan of big chains and big things,” said nearby resident Anne Engelhardt.

“I think it's too big and I travel a great deal and it looks like every other freeway in this country with giant things,” she added.

Topgolf will open its doors summer 2020. It is expected to bring 300 to 400 jobs to Albuquerque.