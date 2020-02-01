Topgolf making headway in development along I-25

Grace Reader
Created: February 01, 2020 09:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The new Topgolf is making headway in its development along I-25 and Montaño.
Large metal columns covered in netting now extend well into the view of drivers.
“The nets actually went up pretty quick. I thought that would be the last step, towards their process, but they were up within a week or so,” said Lawrence Gray, who works nearby.
Gray said he thinks Topgolf will bring business to nearby shops like the one he works at.
“They are going to be surprised at how big it is and I think there's going to be a lot of business too actually,” he said. “In this little area we kind of need something to boom and something to pop and Topgolf should be it.”
Other residents said they think the project is an eyesore.
“I think it's large, it gets in the way of our beautiful vistas and I'm not a big fan of big chains and big things,” said nearby resident Anne Engelhardt.
“I think it's too big and I travel a great deal and it looks like every other freeway in this country with giant things,” she added.
Topgolf will open its doors summer 2020. It is expected to bring 300 to 400 jobs to Albuquerque.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company