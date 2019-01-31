Topgolf opening pushed back to summer 2020

Back in October, Carmelina Hart with the City of Albuquerque Planning Department told us Topgolf was approved to redevelop the land.

But it wasn't until Jan. 30 that developers submitted digital plans for the 17-acre project.

A Topgolf spokesperson said that sometimes approvals take longer and timelines change.

As for the homeless camp set up on the land, Hart says it will be up to the property owner to clear the lot.