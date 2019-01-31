Topgolf opening pushed back to summer 2020
Hawker Vanguard
January 31, 2019 06:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - For more than a decade the old Beach waterpark sat dry, until Topgolf announced they were moving into the space with a sprawling entertainment complex. The opening was scheduled for spring of 2019.
However, the proposed site currently only has cut locks, open fences, and a homeless camp.
KOB 4 reached out to Topgolf, who told us that their opening date is being pushed back to summer of 2020.
Back in October, Carmelina Hart with the City of Albuquerque Planning Department told us Topgolf was approved to redevelop the land.
But it wasn't until Jan. 30 that developers submitted digital plans for the 17-acre project.
A Topgolf spokesperson said that sometimes approvals take longer and timelines change.
As for the homeless camp set up on the land, Hart says it will be up to the property owner to clear the lot.
Credits
Hawker Vanguard
Updated: January 31, 2019 06:22 PM
Created: January 31, 2019 04:29 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved