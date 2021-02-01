Topgolf prepares to open Albuquerque location on Feb. 5

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 01, 2021 09:15 AM
Created: February 01, 2021 09:04 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Topgolf plans to open their first location in New Mexico this Friday, Feb. 5.
Reservations will be required, with a limit of 6 people per bay, including infants and children. Indoor common areas will remain closed in compliance with state health guidelines, and all guests are required to wear a mask.
“We are so pleased to welcome the community of Albuquerque into our newest venue to enjoy the Topgolf experience,” Topgolf CEO Dolf Berle said. “A safe and enjoyable experience is our top priority, and our guests can be confident in the safety protocols we have in place so they can focus on simply having a great time while playing in our outdoor hitting bays.”
The $40 million project broke ground in Albuquerque in 2019. The venue includes 72 hitting bays.
For more information about the Albuquerque venue, visit their website.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company